BRASILIA Dec 13 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff's popularity continued to recover in November thanks to
her government's social programs and a slowdown in inflation, a
poll showed on Friday, making her the clear favorite in next
year's presidential vote.
Seventy-five percent of respondents rated Rousseff's
government "good/great" or "average" in the latest Ibope/CNI
poll. That was up from 72 percent in September and 65 percent in
July, when millions of Brazilians took to the streets to protest
poor public transportation, corruption and crime.
That wave of discontent and disappointing economic growth
brought the lowest ratings of Rousseff's three-year presidency
and put her reelection chances in doubt.
Although the economy remains sluggish and inflation is
relatively high, Rousseff has regained the confidence of many
Brazilians thanks in part to social welfare programs. An
initiative implemented this year brought thousands of Cuban
doctors to the most desolate areas of Brazil as part of a
program to improve the country's public health system.
"The government's response to the problems of the health
system was very welcomed by the population," said Renato da
Fonseca, research director at CNI.
Da Fonseca said a slowdown in inflation, which reached its
year-high in June, also helped improve Rousseff's image among
voters.
She continues to score badly in areas like education and
security, which Brazilians see as the weakest points of her
government, the poll showed.
Rousseff's popularity still has not recovered to its
pre-protest levels. In Ibope/CNI's March poll, 91 percent of
respondents rated her government good, great or average.
A pragmatic economist who had no experience in elected
office before she was elected president in 2010, Rousseff has
increased her appearances in public events across the country to
build advantage over potential rivals.
One of them, Eduardo Campos, continues to be one of the most
popular governors in the country with an approval rating of 58
percent among voters in Pernambuco state, the poll showed.
Campos, until earlier this year a government ally, has joined
forces with the popular former environmental minister Marina
Silva in what could be Rousseff's biggest electoral threat.
The Ibope nation-wide poll of 2,002 people was conducted
between Nov. 23 and Dec. 2 and has a margin of error of plus or
minus 2 percentage points.
To see the original poll results in Portuguese please click
on: