RIO DE JANEIRO, March 13 Pro-government labor
unions and social activists staged demonstrations across Brazil
on Friday in support of President Dilma Rousseff, two days
before mass protests planned against her administration.
The leftist leader is facing a wave of discontent over a
stalling economy, unpopular budget cuts and a corruption scandal
over kickbacks at oil company Petrobras that has implicated four
dozen politicians from her governing coalition.
The protests on Sunday could deepen a political crisis that
has given rise to calls for Rousseff's impeachment for not
stopping a multibillion-dollar graft racket at Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, as the oil company is formally called.
Police said 12,000 people blocked one of the main avenues of
Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, marching in the rain to defend
the state-run oil company and worker rights threatened by
belt-tightening economic policies.
"Dilma stays," read banners held by followers of the
Communist Party of Brazil, a Rousseff coalition member.
Turnout in other Brazilian cities was smaller. There were no
reports of violence.
The demonstrators had contradictory slogans. While backing
Rousseff, the unions called for the withdrawal of her measures
to reduce unemployment and pension benefits, part of an
austerity plan she has had to adopt to bridge a gaping fiscal
deficit and save Brazil from a credit rating downgrade.
"We are here to defend Petrobras from the thieving," said
Ronaldo dos Santos, a security guard who was driven seven hours
in a convoy of 30 buses from the oil industry city of Campos to
join the demonstration in Rio de Janeiro. He said the corruption
at Petrobras began before the Worker's Party took power in 2003.
The graft investigation has led to 40 indictments on
racketeering, bribery and money-laundering charges, including
two former Petrobras senior managers and 23 executives from six
of Brazil's leading construction and engineering firms.
Prosecutors say the companies paid huge kickbacks on
overpriced contracts with Petrobras and the funds were divided
between corrupt managers and politicians. Most of the alleged
corruption occurred when Rousseff was chairwoman of the
Petrobras board. She has denied knowing about the graft scheme.
Brazil's main opposition party, the centrist PSDB, has
endorsed the protests against Rousseff called for Sunday
afternoon. But the party says it does not back her impeachment.
Growing political uncertainty further weakened Brazil's
currency on Friday. The real hit 3.28 per dollar, its
weakest level since April 2003.
