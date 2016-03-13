By Alonso Soto
| BRASILIA, March 13
BRASILIA, March 13 Thousands of protestors
poured onto the streets of major cities on Sunday to demand the
removal of President Dilma Rousseff amid Brazil's worst
political and economic crisis in a generation.
The demonstrations are the latest in a wave of
anti-government rallies that lost momentum late last year but
could gain strength as a sweeping corruption investigation nears
Rousseff's inner circle.
The magnitude of the protests on Sunday could be decisive in
convincing a divided Congress to back ongoing impeachment
procedings against Rousseff. The leftist leader is blamed by
many in Brazil for sinking Latin America's largest economy into
its worst recession in at least 25 years.
Polls show that more than half of Brazilians favor the
impeachment of Rousseff, who was re-elected by a slim margin for
a second four-year term in 2014.
Tensions ahead of the demonstrations were high after Sao
Paulo state prosecutors requested the arrest of Rousseff's
political mentor and predecessor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, on
money-laundering charges.
Rousseff has called for calm as her government fears clashes
between pro- and anti-government protesters.
A demonstration in the capital Brasilia was peaceful with
thousands wearing the national yellow soccer jersey and holding
banners that read "Dilma out" and "Impeachment now."
Protesters inflated a giant doll of Lula wearing a striped
prison uniform and chained to a ball that read "Operation
Carwash" - the name of the investigation centered on state oil
company Petrobras.
Although no official figures were immediately available,
authorities expect the demonstrations to be as big as the
anti-government rallies of March 2015, which gathered as many as
one million people.
Popular discontent grew in recent weeks after a ruling party
lawmaker reportedly used plea bargain testimony to accuse
Rousseff and Lula of trying to hamper the Petrobras
investigation. The probe has implicated senior politicians from
Rousseff's coalition as well as top business executives.
The two-year-old probe has strained Rousseff's ties with her
main coalition partner, Brazilian Democratic Movement Party
(PMDB). At its national convention on Saturday, the PMDB
threatened to break with her government and join the opposition.
Brazilian assets have rallied in recent weeks as investors
bet that a change in government would lift business and consumer
confidence and rescue an economy that contracted 3.8 percent
last year.
Rousseff, whose popularity is near record lows, has said she
will not quit and blamed her opponents for creating the crisis
that is sinking an economy.
Political tensions have stalled Rousseff's legislative
agenda that included measures to limit public spending and
overhaul a costly pension system to regain the trust of
investors.
(Editing by Daniel Flynn and Angus MacSwan)