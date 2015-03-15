(Corrects start of Rousseff's first term to 2011, not 2012)
By Paulo Prada
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 15 Close to a million
demonstrators marched in cities and towns across Brazil Sunday
to protest a sluggish economy, rising prices and corruption -
and to call for the impeachment of leftist President Dilma
Rousseff.
The marches across the continent-sized country come as
Brazil struggles to overcome economic and political malaise and
pick up the pieces of a boom that crumbled once Rousseff took
office in 2011.
Now in the third month of her second four-year term,
Rousseff is unlikely to resign or face the impeachment
proceedings called for by many opponents angry about a fifth
year of economic stagnation and a multibillion dollar corruption
scandal at state-run energy company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or
Petrobras.
For a president who was narrowly re-elected just five months
ago, the protests are a sign of a polarized country increasingly
unhappy with its leadership. Rousseff has recently been jeered
at public appearances and Brazilians in some cities banged pots
during a televised speech she made earlier this month.
Sunday's gatherings were mostly calm and festive, with
little of the violence that tarnished a wave of massive
demonstrations in 2013, when Brazilians protested spending to
host the 2014 World Cup of soccer.
By late morning, thousands of residents, many dressed in the
blue, green and yellow of Brazil's flag, crowded along Rio de
Janeiro's Copacabana beachfront, singing the national anthem and
shouting "Dilma, Out!"
In Sao Paulo, the country's biggest city, more than half a
million demonstrators gathered along skyscraper-lined Avenida
Paulista. As in Rio and Brasilia, the capital, many of the
protesters hailed from the country's wealthier classes, who
traditionally oppose the ruling Workers' Party.
Underscoring class divisions, marchers said Rousseff and the
ruling party have instigated the polarization by trying to pit
their traditional supporters, the recipients of popular social
welfare programs, against the rest of Brazil.
The party, opponents complain, for too long ignored
critiques that its heavy spending, subsidized lending,
protectionist policies and corruption have sapped the vitality
that led to average growth exceeding 4 percent during the decade
before she took office.
The Workers' Party "is inciting the people against the
people," said Helena Alameda Prado Bastos, a 61-year-old editor
in Sao Paulo.
So grim are Brazil's prospects that many economists expect
it to slip into recession this year. Inflation is running at a
ten-year high, while Brazil's currency, the real, has
lost over 22 percent of its value against the dollar this year.
