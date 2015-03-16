(Updates crowd estimates, adds government response)
By Paulo Prada
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 15 Close to a million
demonstrators marched in cities and towns across Brazil on
Sunday to protest a sluggish economy, rising prices and
corruption - and to call for the impeachment of left-wing
President Dilma Rousseff.
The protests in the continent-sized country come as Brazil
struggles to overcome economic and political malaise and pick up
the pieces of a boom that crumbled about the time Rousseff took
office in 2011.
Rousseff, now early into her second four-year term, is
unlikely to face the impeachment proceedings called for by many
opponents. A fifth year of economic stagnation and a
multibillion-dollar corruption scandal at state-run energy
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, has
fueled their anger.
But for a president narrowly re-elected just five months
ago, the protests are a sign of a polarized country increasingly
unhappy with its leadership, especially as the hard-won gains of
the recent boom begin to succumb to an economic slowdown.
The unexpectedly large demonstrations also promise to
embolden opposition parties and restive allies, including the
leaders of both houses of Congress, who are nominally part of
Rousseff's ruling coalition, but nonetheless are hindering
efforts to pass reforms intended to jump-start the economy.
In a press conference Sunday night, two members of
Rousseff's cabinet recognized the rights of protesters, but
downplayed the importance of the demonstrations, saying they
were expressions of discontent by those defeated at the polls.
They also sought to discredit those who suggest impeachment.
Miguel Rossetto, one of Rousseff's top aides, criticized what he
called the "intolerance" of those opponents and likened their
demands to coup efforts.
In a statement posted online Sunday, Aecio Neves, a centrist
who was defeated by Rousseff in October, said the demonstrations
marked a day when Brazilians "went to the streets to reunite
with their virtues, their values and also with their dreams."
'PEOPLE FEEL BETRAYED'
Sunday's gatherings were mostly calm, with little of the
violence that tarnished a wave of massive demonstrations in
2013, when Brazilians protested billions of dollars of spending,
even as the economy faltered, to host the 2014 World Cup.
But if less vehement, the rallies Sunday possibly matched
those of two years ago in scale. Estimates for the size of the
crowds differed, but most calculations suggested roughly a
million protesters nationwide.
In Sao Paulo alone, state police in late afternoon said that
a million had turned out to march along skyscraper-lined Avenida
Paulista, the heart of Brazil's financial capital and biggest
city. A private pollster later said it was only 210,000.
Earlier, more than 10,000 residents of Rio de Janeiro poured
onto the Copacabana waterfront. Most dressed in the blue, green
and yellow of Brazil's flag. Crowds sang the national anthem and
shouted "Dilma, out!"
"People feel betrayed, said Diogo Ortiz, a 32-year-old
advertising worker, who called the Petrobras scandal "a national
and international disgrace."
Many protesters hail from the country's wealthier classes,
who traditionally have opposed the ruling Workers' Party.
Underscoring class divisions, marchers said Rousseff and the
ruling party have instigated the polarization by pitting their
traditional supporters, the recipients of popular social welfare
programs, against the rest of Brazil.
The party "is inciting the people against the people," said
Helena Alameda Prado Bastos, a 61-year-old editor in Sao Paulo.
The Workers' Party, opponents complain, for too long ignored
critiques that its heavy spending, subsidized lending,
protectionist policies and corruption have sapped the vitality
that led to average growth exceeding 4 percent during the decade
before she took office.
Although the party also presided over those good years,
during two terms of Rousseff's predecessor, economists say she
failed to adjust policies when a global commodities boom ended
and sapped once-soaring export revenue.
Rousseff herself has not been accused of wrongdoing in the
corruption probe, but many blame her for lax oversight of
Petrobras, especially during years she served as the company's
chairwoman, prior to becoming president.
The ongoing scandal stems from a scheme through which
prosecutors say Petrobras contractors paid kickbacks to corrupt
executives and some Workers' Party members.
So grim are Brazil's economic prospects that many economists
expect it to slip into recession. Investors, meanwhile, fear the
country could lose its investment-grade status.
Inflation is running at a 10-year high, while Brazil's
currency, the real, has lost over 22 percent of its value
against the dollar this year.
