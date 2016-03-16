BRASILIA, March 16 Hundreds of anti-government demonstrators waving placards that said "Workers Party Out" and "Lula To Prison" gathered outside Brazil's presidential palace on Wednesday to protest at the appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister.

President Dilma Rousseff, threatened with impeachment and a massive corruption probe, named her charismatic predecessor Lula as chief of staff on Wednesday, a move that offers him some protection from prosecutors who charged him with money laundering.

