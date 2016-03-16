Careful who you CC: Hedge fund Elliott accidentally emails AkzoNobel
AMSTERDAM, April 12 Message from the front line of a takeover battle: even the smartest investors can make sloppy mistakes with a sensitive email.
BRASILIA, March 16 Hundreds of anti-government demonstrators waving placards that said "Workers Party Out" and "Lula To Prison" gathered outside Brazil's presidential palace on Wednesday to protest at the appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister.
President Dilma Rousseff, threatened with impeachment and a massive corruption probe, named her charismatic predecessor Lula as chief of staff on Wednesday, a move that offers him some protection from prosecutors who charged him with money laundering.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Anthony Boadle)
AMSTERDAM, April 12 Message from the front line of a takeover battle: even the smartest investors can make sloppy mistakes with a sensitive email.
April 12 Morgan Stanley's chief compliance officer Billy Fenrich is leaving the firm just over a year after being named to the position.