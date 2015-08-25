BRASILIA Aug 25 Brazilian Vice President Michel
Temer said on Tuesday that an impeachment of President Dilma
Rousseff was "unthinkable."
Temer said Rousseff asked him to continue to be her
government's liaison with its coalition in Congress in a new
phase now that major fiscal austerity legislation has been
approved. He spoke to reporters one day after he had decided to
drop the day-to-day political coordination.
Opinion polls show most Brazilians favor impeaching Rousseff
because of Brazil's worst economic downturn in more than 25
years and a massive corruption scandal at state-run oil company
Petrobras.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)