BRASILIA, March 25 Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's spokesman, Social Communications Minister Thomas Traumann, resigned on Wednesday, her office said in a statement.

Traumann, a veteran journalist, resigned after a memo from his office criticizing the government's communications strategy was leaked to Brazilian media.

Rousseff's opponents seized on the memo, attacking her administration for apparently planning to use public funds to increase her popularity in Sao Paulo, Brazil's richest state and a hotbed of discontent with her government.

It was the second cabinet resignation in a week. Last Wednesday, education minister Cid Gomes quit after Rousseff's allies in Congress demanded his head for accusing them of extorting the government over its legislative agenda. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Christian Plumb)