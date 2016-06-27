BRASILIA, June 27 Brazil's interim government will announce its first logistics concessions next month, including the renovation of a 5 billion reais ($1.28 billion) rail contract for Rumo Logistica SA, a government source told Reuters on Monday.

The renovation will include investments to build patios, parallel tracks and urban crossings, which could cover up to 30 years, the source said. The railway is important for moving agricultural exports from the interior of Mato Grosso state to the port of Santos.

($1 = 3.4 reais) (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)