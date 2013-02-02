SAO PAULO Feb 2 Brazil's Defense Ministry said
it will recommend the government buy anti-aircraft defense
systems from Russia pending advanced talks with Prime Minister
Dmitry Medvedev this month.
The ministry said in a statement on its website late on
Friday it hoped to acquire Russian anti-aircraft systems and
would present a proposal to President Dilma Rousseff for
approval.
"We are interested in acquiring three batteries of medium
level Pantsir-S1 missiles and two batteries of Igla missiles,"
General Jose Carlos De Nardi said in the statement.
De Nardi said Brazilian and Russian officials have drafted
an agreement that, if signed, would include the sharing of
technologies without restrictions and construction of a
production plant in Brazil.
Brazil is also considering multibillion-dollar proposals
from the United States and France to upgrade its antiquated
fighter jet fleet, as the Latin American country tries to bring
its military power up to speed with its recent advances in
economic and political power on the world stage.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Vicki Allen)