Sept 29 Banco Santander Brasil (SANB11.SA), the country's fifth-biggest lender, said on Thursday that it expected net income to increase 15 percent in 2012 and 2013.

The Sao Paulo-based Brazilian unit of Spain's Banco Santander (SAN.MC) said in a securities filing that it saw credit growing 15 percent to 17 percent over that time. (Reporting by Patricia Bull; Writing by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)