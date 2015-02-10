SAO PAULO Feb 9 Brazil's Sao Martinho sugar and
ethanol group said October-to-December net profit
grew 66 percent from a year ago to 54.6 million reais ($19.7
million), crediting improved sales of sugar and biomass
electricity.
Sao Martinho started its financial year in April with the
start of the 2014/2015 cane crush. Sugar output rose 25 percent
to 1.23 million tonnes over the nine-month crushing season that
ended in December.
Ethanol production also rose, 13 percent for anhydrous and
40 percent for hydrous, the company said. Energy sales rose by
63 percent to 720,000 megawatt-hours.
The company reported the surge in output despite a drought
that drove the cane crush down 4 percent below the previous
season to 569.3 million tonnes, according to the cane industry
association Unica.
Sao Martinho was the first to report quarterly results among
Brazil's biggest listed sugar companies, including Cosan's
Raizen, Tereos International's Guarani and Louis Dreyfus'
Biosev.
Other big producers are expected to show exceptional jumps
in revenue from energy sales as spot market prices more than
doubled from the year before to roughly 800 reais/MWh for most
of 2014 due to a severe drought that has drained hydroelectric
reservoirs.
The company is holding larger-than-normal stocks of sugar
and ethanol, as are many financially sound mills. Sao Martinho
and others expect better returns from both sugar and ethanol
sales through 2015.
Sao Martinho has 350,410 tonnes of sugar, up 50 percent from
the end of 2013, and 335.8 million liters of ethanol, up 83
percent from a year ago.
The company said it and the broader sugar and ethanol sector
expect to benefit in future quarters from recent developments
that will support prices and demand for ethanol.
The government will raise the ethanol blend in gasoline to
27 percent from the current 25 percent in the second half of
February and it raised taxes on gasoline, which will allow mills
to raise their ethanol prices without eroding market share.
Brazil's second most populous state, Minas Gerais, also
lowered a tax on ethanol, which is expected to further raise
demand for the fuel, Sao Martinho said.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Ken Wills)