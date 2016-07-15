SAO PAULO, July 15 The Brazilian government on
Friday appointed Henrique Balduino Moreira as a board member of
securities industry watchdog CVM, after his nomination was
recently confirmed by senators.
Moreira, a lawyer with many years of experience in public
service, will start on July 20 and his tenure will end in
December 2020, the watchdog said in a statement.
Moreira, who also served at the National Monetary Council,
Brazil's main economic policy body, will form part of a
five-person board of directors responsible for analyzing and
ruling on administrative proceedings at the CVM. He replaces
Luciana Dias, whose term ended in December.
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Marguerita Choy)