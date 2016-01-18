SAO PAULO Jan 18 U.S. group FleetCor is
in talks to buy Brazil's largest electronic toll payment company
Sem Parar, in a deal that could be valued at 4 billion reais ($1
billion) if confirmed, the local Estado de S. Paulo newspaper
said on Monday.
It is still unclear whether all of Sem Parar's shareholders,
which include highway concession operator CCR,
founder Ivan Toledo, North American fund Capital Group and local
sugar and ethanol giant Raizen, would sell their stakes, the
report said.
But one source close to the deal told the Estado paper that
CCR, the largest shareholder, would be among those owners to
divest.
Sem Parar posted transactions of 11 billion reais ($2.75
billion) in 2015 among its automatic toll collection systems,
parking lots and filling stations.
Another source heard by the Estado paper said FleetCor is
not accustomed, however, to paying high multiples in previous
takeover bids, with earlier deals generating 10 to 14 times
EBITDA, a widely followed indicator of earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization.
Sem Parar posted an annual EBITDA of 325 million reais in
2014.
Representatives for FleetCor and STP, which is the
consortium that controls Sem Parar, did not immediately respond
to calls or emails requesting comment.
