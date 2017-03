SAO PAULO, June 11 Demand for consumer loans in Brazil rose 10.8 percent in May from April, driven mostly by the Mothers' Day holiday, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Thursday.

Demand for consumer credit advanced 1.6 percent in May from a year earlier, Serasa said, with the rise seen across all income classes and geographic regions.

