SAO PAULO Oct 21 Brazil's securities industry
watchdog CVM on Monday lifted the suspension of Grupo Ser
Educacional SA's initial public offering after the education
company included relevant tax information in the offering's
prospectus.
In a statement, the Rio de Janeiro-based regulator said the
suspension of Ser Educacional's IPO would end effectively on
Tuesday. Last week CVM said the prospectus lacked information on
tax benefits stemming from a government program subsidizing
university tuition.
The impasse came amid a three-month drought in new stock
listings on the São Paulo Stock Exchange. Ser Educacional and
shareholders had intended on Friday to price the IPO, with which
they sought to raise up to 723.3 million reais ($333 million).
Brazil's $11 billion-a-year education industry has grown at
double-digit rates in recent years as a tight job market demands
a skilled workforce with better technical knowledge, stronger
analytical abilities and proficiency in foreign languages.
Initial public offerings have become a feasible fundraising
option for college operators, language schools and learning
systems providers, just as mergers and acquisitions activity has
heated up over the past two years.
Ser Educacional hired the investment banking units of Grupo
BTG Pactual SA, Credit Suisse Group,
Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Banco Santander Brasil SA
to manage its IPO.