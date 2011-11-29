* Shell's Parque das Conchas has output of 100,000 bpd

* Company to start drilling in five onshore blocks 2012

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 29 Royal-Dutch Shell ( RDSa.L ) plans to raise output from its Parque das Conchas fields in Brazil in the coming years by 30,000 to 40,000 barrels a day from a current 100,000 bpd, the local unit president Andre Araujo said on Tuesday.

The three fields that the company operates offshore in the Parque das Conchas - Abaloni, Ostra and Argonauta - currently have nine producing wells and one injector well.

Araujo added that Shell will begin drilling onshore blocks in 2012 that it acquired in Brazil's last oil bidding round in 2008. This is two years sooner than the company had initially scheduled. Shell won five blocks in the Sao Francisco Basin in the round. Seismic tests will begin this year.

(Reporting by Leila Coimbra; Writing by Reese Ewing;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)