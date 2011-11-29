* Shell's Parque das Conchas has output of 100,000 bpd
* Company to start drilling in five onshore blocks 2012
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 29 Royal-Dutch Shell
(RDSa.L) plans to raise output from its Parque das Conchas
fields in Brazil in the coming years by 30,000 to 40,000
barrels a day from a current 100,000 bpd, the local unit
president Andre Araujo said on Tuesday.
The three fields that the company operates offshore in the
Parque das Conchas - Abaloni, Ostra and Argonauta - currently
have nine producing wells and one injector well.
Araujo added that Shell will begin drilling onshore blocks
in 2012 that it acquired in Brazil's last oil bidding round in
2008. This is two years sooner than the company had initially
scheduled. Shell won five blocks in the Sao Francisco Basin in
the round. Seismic tests will begin this year.
(Reporting by Leila Coimbra; Writing by Reese Ewing;editing
by Sofina Mirza-Reid)