By Sabrina Lorenzi
RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 27 Brazil's ANP oil
regulator said Royal Dutch Shell needs to negotiate
with the Brazilian government on an oil reservoir that exceeds
the limits of the concession block it controls with France's
Total, according to an ANP document seen by Reuters on
Monday.
The oil reserve, located in Shell's BM-S-54 block,
encroaches on areas controlled by the Brazilian government that
have not yet been auctioned.
The ANP recommended that Shell open negotiations with
Brazil's new federal oil company, known as Pré-Sal Petróleo SA
(PPSA) and responsible for managing the subsalt oil reserves off
the country's southern coast.
Shell confirmed on Monday that the reservoir in fact
exceeded the limits of its concession block but gave no
additional details about its plans when asked by Reuters.
Shell controls 80 percent and Total the remaining 20 percent
stake in BM-S-54, which is situated in one of the most promising
oil frontiers in the world, Brazil's subsalt region. The
companies registered discoveries in the block in 2010.
In accordance with Brazilian oil law, Shell and Total will
need to go through the process known as unitization with the
PPSA or eventual owner of the area into which the reservoir
encroaches.
The unitization process attempts to give preference to the
geological and engineering dynamics of extracting oil and gas
most efficiently from a reservoir, regardless of manmade
parameters of oil concession blocks. But it also tries to allot
equitable stakes in the production to the various concession
holders involved.
"Shell could ask for authorization to use the entire
reservoir, dividing up the production from it with the PPSA,
that represents the government as owner of part of this
deposit," a source with direct knowledge of the subject said.
If undertaken, it would be the first case of unitization
with Brazil's PPSA. Other cases of unitization have occurred in
the past when reservoirs spanned various blocks controlled by
different concession holders.
Shell and Total's BM-S-54 is located in between important
subsalt areas such as Florim and the Paraty (BM-S-10), both of
which the state oil company Petrobras operates.
Shell could request permission from the PPSA to drill a well
outside its concession block and divvy out the revenue or oil
from the production in accordance with estimates of how much
lies in each area.
Shell and Total are already familiar with doing business
with the PPSA. In October, Total and Shell were part of the
consortium led by state-owned Petrobras that won the
massive Libra subsalt field that could hold as much as 12
billion barrels of recoverable oil. The Libra is in the same
area as BM-S-54.