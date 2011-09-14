BRIEF-Canexus receives shareholder approval of plan of arrangement with Chemtrade
* Says Canexus receives shareholder approval of plan of arrangement with Chemtrade
* Hong Kong-flagged bulk carrier runs aground in Brazil
* Post-Panamax vessel was sailing from Vale's Tubarao port
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 14 The RDB Ocean of Joy, a Hong Kong-flagged dry-bulk carrier, ran aground in the Port of Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday, Brazil's Navy said.
The ship, a 92,500 dead-weight-tonne "post-Panamax" sized vessel, was sailing from the Port of Tubarao northeast of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil's Espirito Santo state, according to information from marinetraffic.com, a world-wide ship-tracking service.
Post-Panamax ships are too large to pass through the Panama Canal's locks. The Navy said it did not know what was aboard the vessel.
Tubarao, Brazil's largest port by volume moved, is owned and operated by Rio de Janeiro-based Vale SA (VALE5.SA), the world's second-largest mining company. Tubarao is Brazil's main iron-ore port as well as a major steel, grains, coal and bulk commodities port. Vale said the ship is not theirs.
Vale's press office said it was not the owner either of the cargo or of the vessel.
Tugs and support vessels have the situation under control, a press office official with Brazil's Navy in Rio de Janeiro said.
According to records plotted on marinetraffic.com, RDB Ocean of Joy followed an erratic course as it entered the narrow mouth of Guanabara Bay on Wednesday morning. After entering the bay it made a sharp turn to port out of the main shipping channel and coming to a stop in an area close to the city's famous Sugarloaf rock.
(Writing by Jeb Blount)
* Says Canexus receives shareholder approval of plan of arrangement with Chemtrade
Feb 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: CABINET The U.S. Senate votes to confirm Republican Senator Jeff Sessions as the next attorney general of the United States. Hillary Clinton and other Democrats flock to support U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren for criticizing Trump's nominee for attorney general after being silenced by Republicans on the Senate floor. The White House says the directo
Feb 9 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.