* Former striker joins Ronaldo on local organising committee
* Appointment comes as head of CBF in unwanted spotlight
By Andrew Downie
SAO PAULO, Feb 16 Bebeto, the fleet-footed
former striker who helped Brazil win the 1994 World Cup, was
appointed on Thursday to the local committee in charge of
organising the 2014 tournament in the South American country.
The appointment makes Bebeto the second big name in
Brazilian soccer to join the so-called Local Organizing
Committee, alongside former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Real
Madrid striker Ronaldo, who led Brazil to their fifth World Cup
title in 2002.
"It was a pleasure, on my birthday, to get this invitation,"
Bebeto told reporters on his 48th birthday in Rio de Janeiro.
"It was like getting my first call up for the World Cup, for the
Brazil team.
"I never had the joy of playing in a World Cup in my own
country but now I will, as a fan, as a representative ... so we
have to do everything possible in order to have a great World
Cup, one of the greatest World Cups in history."
Bebeto, now a state legislator in Rio, joins the organising
committee as Brazil is struggling to get ready to host the
world's premier soccer tournament.
Work on stadiums got off to a slow start, many projects are
over budget, and airport infrastructure remains woefully
insufficient to accommodate the 600,000 visitors expected for
the soccer extravaganza.
While Bebeto celebrated his appointment, Ricardo Teixeira,
head of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and the local
World Cup organising committee, continued to face an onslaught
of corruption allegations. Teixeira, who has headed the CBF for
22 years, has denied any wrongdoing.
Bebeto, who formed a deadly duo with Romario when Brazil won
the 1994 World Cup in the United States, is perhaps best
remembered for his "rocking the baby" goal celebration against
the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.
However, his new position might put him at odds with his old
striking partner. Romario, who is now a federal congressman, has
been one of the most outspoken critics of Teixeira and his
handling of preparations for the tournament.
Pressure has mounted on Teixeira in recent days after Folha
de S.Paulo newspaper reported that a company linked to him
overcharged the organisers of a November 2008 friendly match
between Brazil and Portugal. Another Brazilian newspaper, O
Globo, said the latest accusations could force Teixeira to
resign soon.
Bebeto said the 64-year-old soccer boss seemed "happy and
content" on Thursday as he chatted about past World Cups with
him and Ronaldo.
Asked whether Teixeira might finally step aside, Bebeto
said: "I hope he continues, and continues to work (because) that
is without doubt very important for Brazil."
Ronaldo, who ended his playing career last year, also
defended Teixeira.
"He's the guy who brought the World Cup to Brazil and we owe
a lot to him," the three-times FIFA World Player of the Year
told reporters in Rio.
(Additional reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Reuters TV in Rio de
Janeiro; Editing by Todd Benson)