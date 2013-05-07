* Farmers to plant 1.2 mln hectares more with soybeans

* Next year's 2013/14 crop could reach 86 mln tonnes

* Farmers in south to favor soy over corn for main crop (Adds quotes, background)

By Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO, May 7 Brazil's area planted with soybeans will likely expand 4.3 percent next season to 29.1 million hectares (71.9 million acres), local grains analysts Agroconsult said on Tuesday, suggesting the 2013/14 crop could surpass this season's record.

Farmers will plant 1.2 million hectares more with soybeans next season than they did in the 2012/13 crop year, Agroconsult analyst Douglas Nakazone told Reuters in an interview.

Though a clear increase, that is less than the 2.7 million additional hectares farmers planted this crop year, when high soybean prices spurred intense expansion, compared with the 2011/12 season.

Nakazone said profits would likely fall 15 to 20 percent next season compared with the record earnings farmers locked in in 2012/13, accounting for the slightly less aggressive planting.

"Our costs are rising slightly... and (soybean) prices are falling a little lower," he said.

Farmers are harvesting the tail end of their 2012/13 crop, which the government last forecast at a record 81.9 million tonnes. They will start planting the 2013/14 crop around September.

Nakazone did not give a production estimate for next season, but calculations using his estimated area planted combined with government figures for this season's average yields of 2.957 tonnes per hectare point to record output of 86 million tonnes.

He said expanded area planted would occur primarily in top soy growing state Mato Grosso in the center west as well as in northeastern frontier states like Maranhão and Piauí.

Southern Brazil would also increase its soy area by a slight 200,000 hectares because farmers will likely plant less corn, he said.

Brazil's corn output increasingly comes from the so-called safrinha corn crop planted around May each year after soybeans are harvested. It has made farmers less likely to plant corn in the South American spring, when they could plant soybeans.

"In the south, we are planting less corn because the safrinha is going so well, plus in the second half of the year we'll see lower prices for corn," Nakazone said. (Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Marguerita Choy)