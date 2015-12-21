SAO PAULO Dec 21 Chicago based consultant AGR Brasil raised its forecast for the 2015/16 soybean crop slightly to 100.6 million tonnes from 100.5 million tonnes, but said current dry conditions in the Center West region erase the potential for a "super crop" of 104 million tonnes.

The crop, however, is relatively secure from a heavy downward trend. "Only a climate catastrophe could put the current crop below 95-96 million tonnes. The chances of that are almost none," said Pedro Dejneka, head of AGR Brasil. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato, writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)