SAO PAULO Aug 7 Brazil will likely produce between 83.28 million and 85.57 million tonnes of soybeans in the upcoming 2013/14 season, beating the 2012/13 record as farmers favor soy over corn, FCStone analysts said on Wednesday.

The area planted with soy will be between 28.19 million hectares and 28.54 million hectares, up to 3 percent larger than the area sowed last season in Brazil, which could surpass the United States as the top soybean producer this season.

"The increase in area planted will be observed because the price of corn is deteriorating domestically more than prices in the international soybean market," FCStone do Brasil analysts wrote in a report.

The report said a weaker Brazilian currency would provide further incentive for farmers to plant soybeans for export rather than corn, which will likely be mostly destined for the local market.

Brazil planted record corn and soybean crops in the 2012/13 season but faced an internal corn shortage in some areas of the country because of a lack of silos for storage and problems transporting the grain to remote areas. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Ken Wills)