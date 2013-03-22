* Revenue Service studying correcting domestic tax
distortion
* Government denies considering stimulating some soy exports
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 22 Brazil's revenue
service said on Friday the government had no plans to shift
taxes to favor exports of soy meal and oil over exports of
beans, as a newspaper had reported, but said it could scrap
taxes on domestic soy, coffee and sugar production.
The newspaper Valor Economico said the government planned to
rebalance the tax credits applied to soy meal and oil to favor
value-added export sales, citing a source involved in the
negotiations between the industry and the government.
Such a move would help big multinational crushers such as
Bunge Ltd, Cargill Inc, Archer Daniels Midland
Co and Louis Dreyfus Corp.
Carlos Alberto Barreto, secretary of the Revenue Service,
said the government is studying how to eliminate or reduce the
PIS/Cofins tax for domestic soy, coffee and sugar sales but
denied that it was considering how to stimulate exports of soy
meal or oil through tax credits.
Imbalances in the tax regime on the food sector arose
recently after the government eliminated taxes on basic staples
for domestic consumers on March 8.
Taxes, such as the PIS/Cofins in this case, are applied to
goods produced at various stages of production and serve as
credits to offsets tax liabilities at the time of sale.
If the tax is removed at the point of sale, as the
government did for food staples to contain inflation, taxes paid
earlier in the production process cease to hold value as
credits, and would eventually raise costs in the production
chain.
The Valor article said the government planned to raise tax
credits for processors on soy meal and oil exports beyond the
current incentives granted to soybean exports. That would
reverse the current tax regime that favors beans and has put
Brazil in a position to surpass the United States as the largest
soybeans exporter this year.
Neighboring Argentina, whose tax system also favors meal and
oil exports over beans, is the world's biggest exporter of soy
products.
Such a change in the export tax structure could alter the
profile of Brazil's soy exports, increasing the sale of
industrialized value-added products, rather than simply raw
materials such as soybeans.
"Promoting value added products is a good thing as long as
it doesn't hurt the production of grains," said Maria
Amélia Tirloni, who analyzes tax issues for the Aprosoja soy
cooperative.
"Our consumer market is Chinese, and China buys soybeans,"
she said of the country that buys 70 percent of Brazil's soy.
Valor said the government had already reached an agreement
with soy companies on the new model and is now discussing
percentages for the tax credits.
Brazil's grain industry association Abiove, Cargill, ADM and
Bunge representatives declined immediate comment on the Valor
story.