SAO PAULO Dec 16 Brazil's vegetable oil
association Abiove stood by its more modest forecast for a
2014-15 soybean crop of 91 million tonnes on Tuesday, after the
Brazilian government hiked its estimate to 95.8 million tonnes
last week.
"Productivity in Mato Grosso is going to be a little below
average this year," Abiove's General Secretary Fabio
Trigueirinho told journalists, citing planting delays in the
country's top growing state due to dry weather in October and
November.
"At this time we are comfortable with 91 million tonnes," he
said of the forecast, which would still be a record crop for
Brazil.
Abiove has maintained its forecast since September. The U.S.
Department of Agriculture expects a 94-million-tonne Brazilian
soy crop, which is seen contributing to large global stocks.
Abiove expects Brazil to export 48 million tonnes of
soybeans this season, up 4 percent from a year ago. Trigueirinho
said some improvements had been made at Brazil's main shipping
port of Santos, frequently a scene of chaos during soy season.
A new shipping route through the northern state of Para
would also help handle the increased volume, Trigueirinho said.
Abiove represents the largest soybean traders in Brazil,
including Archer Daniels Midland Co, Cargill Inc
, Bunge Ltd and Louis Dreyfus Corp.
Soy buyers are working with authorities in Para state, which
includes large swathes of Amazon rainforest, to address
environmental concerns over a likely expansion of farming there
as new export terminals open in coming years.
In a potential challenge to the sale of soybeans in 2015,
Abiove's President Carlo Lovatelli said the association's
members are still negotiating with seed giant Monsanto
on collecting royalties from farmers.
Abiove and Monsanto agreed on a basic framework that
alleviated legal concerns for the trading firms, Lovatelli said,
confirming a Reuters story from October.
He also said Abiove had calculated a base fee the firms
would accept from Monsanto in exchange for making sure farmers
who plant the company's new Intacta RR2 Pro genetically modified
soy had paid for the technology. Trading firms must now work out
individual payments with Monsanto.
"As of yesterday not one (Abiove) company had sealed an
agreement," Lovatelli said.
U.S.-based Monsanto says hundreds of trading firms have
already agreed to police royalty payments in Brazil. Abiove says
its members represent 80 percent of buyers.
Though the dispute is tense, Lovatelli said he was confident
it would eventually be resolved.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Alan Crosby)