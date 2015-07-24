SÃO LUÍS, Brazil, July 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A
rise in soybean growing and cattle ranching in northern Brazil
is threatening the region's nut oil forests, and the women who
have long survived by harvesting them, researchers say.
A group of Brazilian academics last week released a map that
charts the threats to forests of babaçu, a palm tree that
provides a sustainable livelihood to a traditional community of
about 300,000 "coconut breakers".
The threat comes in a region plagued by growing
deforestation and land-use conflict, the researchers said.
The "Social Cartography of the Babaçuais", as the project is
called, is based on research and observations by the coconut
breakers themselves, the academics said.
It seeks to raise awareness of the threats to a traditional
industry as the government pushes ahead with plans to expand
large-scale grain farming in the same region.
Right now, the work of the women "is a model of
sustainability" and a key means of preserving the region's
threatened forests, Jurandir Santos de Novaes, a professor at
Maranhão State University (UEMA), said at a news conference to
unveil the map.
"We hope the map can be used to counter these new
development plans in the area," she said.
The coconut breakers, known as quebradeiras, make a living
from gathering babaçu nuts from trees growing across an 18.5
million hectare (46 million acre) area of four states in
Brazil's north and northeastern regions: Maranhão, Tocantins,
Piauí and Pará.
The women's traditional work involves gathering the nut pods
that fall from the palm trees and working in groups to break
them open with a traditional technique passed down through
generations.
Brazil plans to expand grain production in some of the same
areas as part of a new agricultural push called Matopiba - an
acronym drawn from the first two letters of the states of
Maranhão, Tocantins, Piauí and Bahia. It's considered the last
agriculture frontier in the world and represents 10 percent of
Brazil's grain production, according to the Agriculture
Ministry.
The researchers said that data from Embrapa, Brazil's
agricultural research body, suggests plans for Matopiba don't
take into account small farmers and gatherers.
The academics' detailed map identifies existing soybean
crops in babaçu forest regions, as well as huge babaçu areas
that have been enclosed by electric fences to prevent the
entrance of quebradeiras.
The map also shows where nature preserves have been
illegally occupied by farmers, as well as deforested areas
inside Indian reservations. It also maps all the large commodity
companies that operate in the region.
TECHNOLOGY
Brazil's agriculture minister, Katia Abreu, didn't respond
to phone and email requests for comment. When the Matopiba plan
was announced in May, she said the expansion would be based on
investment in innovation and infrastructure to boost
productivity, and in projects to increase income for poor
farmers.
For producers and farmers, government help with technology
is the only way to increase productivity.
João Carlos Jacobsen, president of Brazil's Cotton
Producers' Association (Abrapa), said the plan would make
technology available to small producers, who need more help than
large farmers. "What changes rural workers' lives isn't the size
of their land, but the technology they can use to be more
productive," he said.
Since 1991, through the Interstate Movement of Coconut
Breakers (MIQCB), a group of women who make a living from the
babaçu in four states, the coconut breakers have fought for
access to land where the palm tree grows, to be able to harvest
the their nuts regardless of who owns the land.
In 1997 they convinced legislators in one municipality in
Maranhão to pass a law granting free access to any property to
collect the nuts. The so-called Free Babaçu Law is now valid in
13 municipalities in three states, and the quebradeiras are
lobbying for a national law to be passed.
The women extract oil from the nut kernel, use the shell for
charcoal and make flour from the powdery substance found between
the shell and the kernel.
They sell the oil to cosmetics companies such as the Body
Shop and Natura.
(Reporting by Adriana Brasileiro; editing by Laurie Goering;
Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm
of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's
rights, trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit
www.trust.org)