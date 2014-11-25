BRASILIA Nov 25 Brazil extended on Tuesday a
moratorium on buying soy grown in illegally cleared land in the
Amazon rainforest as the government tries to protect the region,
Environment Minister Izabella Teixeira said.
Satellite imagery presented by Teixeira showed the area of
soy grown on illegally deforested land grew 61 percent to 47,028
hectares in 2013/2014 from the previous harvest.
"There was pressure from high commodity prices that led some
growers to plant soy in illegally deforested areas," Teixeira
said after signing the moratorium, which runs through May 2016,
with a group of Brazil's largest soy exporting and processing
firms.
Environmentalists are worried that new soy export pipelines
through river ports in the Amazon will add to pressure and
further increase deforestation, which accelerated last year for
the first time since 2005.
Despite the increase in sown area, industry advocates say
the area sown for soy represents just 1.1 percent of total area
deforested in the three Amazon states where soy is grown - Mato
Grosso, Para and Rondonia - since the moratorium took effect in
2006.
"Clearly, soy is not a driver behind Amazon deforestation,"
said Carlo Lovatelli, president the Brazilian vegetable oil
industry group Abiove, whose members buy 80 percent of Brazil's
soy output.
As the agricultural frontier expands in Brazil's Amazon
region, mainly in the Mato Grosso state, experts say cattle
ranching that feeds Brazil's huge meat industry is still the
main cause of deforestation and the burning of trees to open
grazing pastures.
In September, Brazil's national space agency, which tracks
deforestation via satellite imagery, said deforestation in the
measurement year ending July 2013 spiked by 29 percent from a
year earlier.
Scientists and rainforest activists have accused President
Dilma Rousseff's government of turning a blind eye to renewed
abuses by loggers, ranchers and other developers in the region.
The government changed forestry laws, moved ahead with big
infrastructure projects in the region and eased rules that
protected land long set aside for conservation, they say.
Paulo Adario, senior forest adviser for the environmental
group Greenpeace, said the extension of the soy moratorium will
help "avoid adding fuel to the bonfire of deforestation in the
Earth's largest tropical forest."
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Alan Crosby)