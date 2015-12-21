SAO PAULO Dec 20 Nearly half of the soy crop in Brazil's agricultural powerhouse state of Mato Grosso is in bad or very bad condition due to irregular rain since the start of the season, a study by Mato Grosso Institute for Agricultural Economy (IMEA) showed.

The study showed 20 percent of the planted area was in "very bad" condition, while 23 percent was in "bad" condition.

Only 32 percent of the crop is in "good" or "excellent" condition, with 25 percent in "regular" condition.

Last Monday, IMEA cut its estimate for the Mato Grosso harvest to 28 million tonnes, a reduction of 1 million tonnes compared to the previous estimate in August.

Crucially, IMEA said rains had not increased in November as is usually the case. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato, writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Diane Craft)