SAO PAULO, March 3 The first ship to load soybeans from the new Tegram terminal in the northeastern port of Ponta Madeira in Sao Luis, Brazil, will berth on March 10, local shipping agents Cargonave said on Tuesday.

The Panamax class vessel Scythia Graeca will haul 66,000 tonnes of soybeans for U.S.-based CHS bound for China. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)