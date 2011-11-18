* Fiscal discipline is key challenge ahead - S&P
BRASILIA, Nov 18 Politically-challenging
reforms to the complex Brazilian tax and pension systems could
help the credit rating of Latin America's top economy, Standard
& Poor's said on Friday.
S&P upgraded Brazil's credit rating by one level on
Thursday, citing the country's economic resilience amid a
global slowdown trigged by Europe's debt woes and a sluggish
U.S. economy. [ID:nN1E7AG1IR]
"Tax reform (and) ... a more ambitious pension reform, as
well and some other reforms, could have an impact on the
rating," S&P analyst Sebastian Briozzo said in a conference
call.
For years analysts have said a simpler tax system in Brazil
could help attract more investment and allow the country to
grow faster.
One of the main challenges for the Brazilian government
will be to maintain fiscal prudence in coming months as the
global slowdown threatens growth at home, Briozzo said.
"The weak link for Brazil is still the fiscal sector," said
Briozzo, adding that changing fiscal flexibility rules is
critical to upgrade the country's credit rating.
