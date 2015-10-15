GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks, bond yields fall show investor caution
* Gold hits one-week high; oil steadies as Libya output rebounds
BRASILIA Oct 15 Brazil's lower house speaker Eduardo Cunha said on Thursday he had not made an agreement with President Dilma Rousseff's government or opposition politicians regarding impeachment requests against the president.
Local media have reported the government is trying to help Cunha, who faces charges for taking bribes in a scandal at state-run oil firm Petrobras, survive a hearing with a congressional ethics meeting in exchange for not opening an impeachment procedure. Opposition politicians have sought to convince him to fast-track impeachment. (Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
NEW YORK, April 4 The dollar held slight gains versus a basket of currencies on Tuesday as a larger-than-forecast contract in the trade deficit in February supported the view of modest U.S. economic growth in first quarter.