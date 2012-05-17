RIO DE JANEIRO May 17 Brazil's oil regulator
the ANP said on Thursday that it found no signs of an oil spill
in a Petrobras offshore field after overflights with
Brazil's Navy.
Ibama, the country's environmental protection agency, said
earlier on Thursday that it was informed of a possible spill by
Petrobras on Wednesday.
Also on Thursday Brazil's Navy said it launched an
investigation into a spill after receiving reports of oil in the
ocean near Petrobras' P-57 oil production ship in the Jubarte
field, an area responsible for about 8 percent of Brazil's oil
output.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount)