RIO DE JANEIRO May 17 Brazil's oil regulator the ANP said on Thursday that it found no signs of an oil spill in a Petrobras offshore field after overflights with Brazil's Navy.

Ibama, the country's environmental protection agency, said earlier on Thursday that it was informed of a possible spill by Petrobras on Wednesday.

Also on Thursday Brazil's Navy said it launched an investigation into a spill after receiving reports of oil in the ocean near Petrobras' P-57 oil production ship in the Jubarte field, an area responsible for about 8 percent of Brazil's oil output. (Reporting by Jeb Blount)