Dec 4 RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 3 (Reuters)
- Brazilian prosecutors are probing the possible involvement of
state-led oil company Petrobras in a November offshore oil spill
in a field operated by Chevron, the No. 2 U.S. oil company, the
Estado de S. Paulo newspaper reported on its Web site.
At least one Petrobras employee was believed to be on the
drilling rig involved in the spill and prosecutors want to
determine if Petrobras acted according to the law, Estado said.
Prosecutors are already investigating Chevron and Transocean
, the owner of the Sedco 706 floating rig involved.
The spill occurred after unexpected pressure from an
undersea oil reservoir in the Frade field northeast of Rio de
Janeiro damaged the well more than 500 meters below the seabed
and caused an estimated 2,400 barrels of oil to seep up through
undersea rock and the seabed and into the ocean, Chevron said.
While Petrobras owns a 30 percent stake in the field,
Chevron, with a 52 percent stake and the role of operator, has
assumed responsibility for the accident and has taken the brunt
of criticism for the spill.
The remaining 18 percent is owned by Frade Japao, a Japanese
group. Chevron officials said Nov. 20 that Transocean had no
responsibility in the spill.
The spill, tiny in comparison to the estimated
four-million-barrel Deepwater Horizon spill in the Gulf of
Mexico in 2010, has been totally dispersed without coming near
Brazil's coast, according to Chevron. The Deepwater Horizon rig
was also owned by Transocean.
Before Brazilian courts and environmental agencies, all
owners of an oil field or exploration concession are
"co-responsible" for any damages or accidents in their field
according to Brazil's oil regulator, the ANP, and Marilda Rosado
De Sa Ribeiro, an oil legislation expert at the Rio de Janeiro
law firm of Doria, Jacobina, Rosado, Godinho.
At the ANP, though, all regulatory compliance issues are
directed at the operator, ANP officials said. Chevron has
already been fined $28 million for the spill and faces further
fines, the ANP and Brazilian environmental officials said.
A spokeswoman for Petrobras chief executive Jose Sergio
Gabrielli declined to comment on the probe or on the Estado
report when called by Reuters on Saturday.
A well producing about 10 percent of the 79,000 barrels a
day of oil pumped from the field was shut by the country's oil
regulator, the ANP said Dec. 1. The closure was the result of
Chevron allegedly failing to report the presence of corrosive,
sulfur-based gasses in the production stream.
(Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Nick Macfie)
