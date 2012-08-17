Aug 17 Brazil's raw steel production fell 4.1 percent in July from a year earlier to 3 million tonnes, according to Instituto Aço Brasil, the industry group representing steelmakers.

Rolled steel production grew 11.5 percent from a year before to 2.3 million tonnes.

Sales in the Brazilian market were unchanged from July 2011 at 1.8 million tonnes of steel products.

The country imported 337,000 tonnes of steel products in July and 2.3 million tonnes in the year to date, the group said, up 8.2 percent from the same period in 2011.