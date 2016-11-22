BRASILIA Nov 22 Brazil's International Trade
Secretariat characterized exports of hot rolled steel from China
and Russia as "dumping" in an announcement in the Official
Gazette on Tuesday but requested more information before raising
tariffs.
"A preliminary judgment has determined in the affirmative in
regards to dumping," the entry read, adding the secretariat's
decision was to hold off on taking any immediate action.
The investigation was opened in July at the request of
Brazilian steel companies CSN and Gerdau SA
as well as the Brazil subsidiary of ArcelorMittal
.
The companies complained that cheap steel imports were
unfairly eating into the domestic market when steelmakers in
Latin America's largest economy are struggling due to a deep
recession.
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr and Stephen Eisenhammer;
Editing by Cynthia Osterman)