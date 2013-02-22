SAO PAULO Feb 22 A six-hour port workers strike in Brazil that started early on Friday has halted the loading at soy and corn terminals at the port of Santos, grain exporters association Anec said.

"It's totally stopped. We just received a notice," the general director of Anec, Sergio Mendes, told Reuters. (Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)