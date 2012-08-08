* Port inspectors' strike risk to commods exports
SAO PAULO Aug 8 Brazilian soy and corn
exporters are seeking help from the local courts to guarantee
clearance documents from striking inspection agents at the
country's main ports, the grain exporters association Anec said
on Wednesday.
Food inspectors from the agriculture ministry went on strike
on Monday over better pay and have so far had only limited
effect on the flow of bulk commodities through Brazilian ports,
but Anec President Sergio Mendes told Reuters that there are
real risks of food commodities exports being held up.
Brazil is the midst of its main soybean export period and is
winding down a record corn harvest, which is expected to produce
record exports due to the drought over the U.S. farm belt.
The inspectors' strike has already affected the production
and transport of cattle, poultry and pork in Brazil's
agriculturally rich southeast, where most of the country's ports
are located, industry sources said.
"Some companies are warning that if the strike carries on
beyond this point, some production lines could have to shut
down," Francisco Turra, president of the Brazilian Poultry
Association, said.
The union of striking inspectors, who work for the
agriculture ministry, said about 30 percent of its members were
on the job to guarantee minimum operations. Without clearance
from inspectors, no agricultural goods can leave the ports.
So far, no shipments of bulk grains have been held up by the
strike.
Brazilian ports are vulnerable to strikes from several
groups of government officials whose approval is required for
the free flow of trade. Brazil is a leading global supplier of
sugar, coffee, soy, corn and meats.
The government, just a couple weeks ago, diffused a national
truckers strike that was holding up the movement of goods across
Brazil. Nearly 70 percent of all goods here move by truck.
Shipments of manufactured and semi-manufactured goods have
suffered more than commodities from the slew of labor protests
in recent weeks.
"An inspectors' strike stops a ship from leaving the port.
With that kind of strike, you begin to lose face with foreign
clients. It's the worst of all the strikes," said Mendes.
(Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Writing by Reese Ewing; Caroline
Stauffer; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)