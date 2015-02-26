(Adds gov't offer to truckers to end strike)
By Marcelo Teixeira and Reese Ewing
SAO PAULO Feb 25 The Brazilian government told
truckers and transport companies late Wednesday it would extend
a year of free financing for vehicles and pass a law that would
benefit the sector if protesters ended a crippling strike now in
its eighth day.
It is still unclear whether the late night offer will
satisfy the strikers, whose actions have disrupted food and fuel
supplies in 10 of Brazil's 26 states.
The measures, put forth by Spokesman for the President
Miguel Rossetto, also included a promise the government would
allow truckers and transport companies to work out a framework
for setting freight rates. And the new law Rossetto spoke of
would help lower truckers' toll costs.
Rossetto said, however, that state-run oil company Petrobras
had no plan to lower diesel prices over the next six
months, which was one of the principal demands of the strikers.
The offers only hold if the truckers end the strike, he
added.
Highway operator Rota do Oeste in Brazil's top soybean state
of Mato Grosso, where the strike started, said truckers are
expected to maintain road blockages through the night.
"The problem is the trucker's wallet: if (the government)
doesn't lower the price of diesel, then raise freight rates,"
Diumar Bueno, president of the independent truckers association,
who participated in the meetings.
The widespread protests come as President Dilma Rousseff's
popularity has slumped to an all-time low because of an economic
downturn and a massive corruption scandal at Petrobras.
The truckers' strike has added to Brazil's economic malaise,
slowing the delivery of parts and raw materials to factories
while also forcing farmers to idle harvesters for lack of
diesel.
Meanwhile, police clashed with and arrested some truckers
earlier in the day. Video on Facebook and local media sites
showed police in riot gear shooting tear gas, rubber bullets and
concussion grenades into blockades of trucks parked on major
highways.
Independent truckers and transport companies want lower
diesel and toll prices, changes to new regulations on drivers'
downtime during long hauls and better road conditions.
Federal highway police said the protests had spread from a
few towns in Mato Grosso last week to 99 blockages across 10 of
Brazil's 26 states by Wednesday.
With diesel shortages along the soy belt, the harvest of a
record crop has been put on hold in some regions.
"There's a lot of concern from buyers (of soybeans),
especially the Chinese," said a local trader working for a large
multinational commodities company.
Soy futures prices fell late in the day's trade on
market expectations that the government and truckers would reach
a deal.
Dairy farmers are pouring milk down drains, and fruit and
vegetables are rotting in the south. Lines are growing outside
filling stations in areas short on fuel, and distributors have
warned of potential jet fuel shortages at major airports.
"Most of our warehouses in Goias and Minas (Gerais) states
were affected and are not receiving soy or corn," said Hugo
Okumoto, who oversees delivery of grains for Louis Dreyfus.
(Additional reporting by Asher Levine, Roberto Samora, Gustavo
Bonato, Leonardo Goy and Paulo Whitaker; Editing by Alison
Williams, W Simon and Steve Orlofsky)