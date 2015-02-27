SAO PAULO Feb 27 Striking truckers lifted their
blockade of dozens of highways in Brazil after police began
fining and arresting protesters, though strike organizers said
they had no plans to end their stoppage now in its 10th day.
Road blockages were reported at 59 locations across six
states on Friday down from the Thursday count of 88 road blocks,
according to the latest report from highway police. Most
protesting drivers rejected an initial government offer and
negotiations were not scheduled to resume until March 10.
Even so, a spokesman for Paranagua port said 514 soy trucks
had arrived on Friday, up from 255 trucks at the same time on
Thursday. Brazil is the world's No. 2 soy producer and a top
global supplier.
Silos at Paranagua, the second-largest soy export port in
Brazil, now have enough soybeans to keep filling ships until
March 3 rather than March 2, spokeswoman Ceres Battistelli said.
"That buys us one more day we could load ships without
running out of soybeans," Battistelli said.
Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans have risen
steadily on fears of supply disruptions because of the strike
and were up 0.4 percent on Friday.
The highway police bulletin said 25 fines had been issued in
Parana state, where Paranagua is located, and one person had
been arrested in Mato Grosso do Sul state.
Brazil's top soybean export port of Santos has remained open
without disruption since Wednesday.
The trucker strike was sparked by mounting frustration over
high diesel prices and rising freight costs. Brazil's government
has yet to sufficiently address those concerns, the president of
national autonomous transport federation Diumar Bueno told
Reuters, meaning there is no end in site for the protests.
The government has offered to freeze diesel prices for six
months but not to lower them.
Another protest leader told Reuters on Thursday that drivers
were not swayed by Justice Minister Jose Eduardo Cardozo's
threat to impose fines of 5,000 to 10,000 reais ($1,700-$3,400)
per hour on truckers who illegally blocked roads.
Chairman Abilio Diniz of BRF SA, the world's
largest chicken exporter, said on Friday the company was
struggling to fulfill export orders because of the blockages.
"This is a sad moment for our country," Diniz said.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing, Leonardo Goy and Caroline Stauffer;
Editing by Todd Benson and W Simon)