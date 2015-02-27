(Adds Rio Grande, Itajai ports, poultry plant closures,
farmers' fuel survey)
By Marcelo Teixeira
SAO PAULO Feb 27 Striking truckers lifted their
blockade of dozens of highways in Brazil on Friday after police
began fining and arresting protesters who have slowed grain
deliveries in the commodities powerhouse.
Road blockages were reported at 59 locations across six
states on the 10th day of the strike, down from the Thursday
count of 88 road blocks, according to highway police.
The strike caused temporary closing of 60 pork and poultry
plants, reducing the country's slaughter by 50 percent and
causing some companies to default on export orders, said the
president of the Abpa industry group, Francisco Turra.
"They don't have access to corn or soymeal. Chickens are
going hungry ... Cannibalism has started," Turra told Reuters.
Protesters also blocked access to the main pork and poultry
exporting port of Itajai, the port spokesman said.
But silos at Paranagua, Brazil's second-largest port for soy
exports, now have enough soybeans to keep filling ships until
March 3, rather than March 2, after more trucks arrived on
Friday, port spokeswoman Ceres Battistelli said.
Since the protests began, Chicago Board Of Trade March
soybean prices have risen nearly 4 percent on fears of
supply disruptions in Brazil, the world's No. 2 soy producer.
Highway police said 26 fines had been issued and one person
was arrested.
Further south, the port of Rio Grande is receiving about
half the corn and soybeans it usually does this time of year and
could run out of soy stocks this weekend, a spokesman said.
News web site G1 showed police firing tear gas at protesters
in Rio Grande do Sul state, where the port is located, a sign
that authorities are clamping down on a movement that will
likely result in higher food prices and pressure inflation.
The government has yet to sufficiently address protesters'
concerns over high diesel prices and rising freight costs, the
national autonomous transport federation president Diumar Bueno
told Reuters.
In top soy growing state Mato Grosso, failure to secure fuel
deliveries threatens to further delay soybean harvesting. The
state's harvest was 53.6 percent complete as of Thursday, down
from 58.5 percent at the same point last year, said farm
institute Imea.
An Imea poll of soy and cotton farmers showed 60 percent of
farmers have diesel fuel supplies to run farm equipment until
Monday, while 20 percent have already run out. The institute
sent surveys to 5,000 producers, though only 10 percent
responded.
(Additional reporting by Roberto Samora, Reese Ewing, Leonardo
Goy and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Todd Benson, W Simon and
Gunna Dickson)