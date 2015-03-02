SAO PAULO, March 3 Striking truck drivers
resumed some roadblocks in Brazil on Monday even as the
government cracked down on protesters and promised to implement
a law to lower toll costs and give other benefits to the
transport sector.
In the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, where police had
cleared roads by detaining protesters and bringing in back-up
troops on Sunday, protesters were stopping trucks at 10 points,
the local highway police said. Police were working to clear
them, a spokesman said.
Two roadblocks also remained on the BR 163 highway of top
soy-growing state Mato Grosso, according to highway operator
Rodo do Oeste. The federal highway police had not yet given an
official count of nationwide roadblocks on Monday.
The nearly 2-week-old movement has slowed grain deliveries,
forced meat-processing plants to close and started to leave some
grocery stores with bare shelves.
The country's No. 2 and 3 soy-exporting ports of Paranagua
and Rio Grande have warned that dwindling soy stocks at the
ports could affect exports if roadblocks continue.
The federal government on Monday said it would sign into law
a new truckers' bill that would lower toll costs, waive fines
for overweight trucks charged in the last two years and build
more rest points on federal highways.
Though he said the law would do little to address
protesters' main concern over high diesel fuel costs, Diumar
Bueno, the president of the National Confederation of Autonomous
Transporters, said he was urging members to stop the protests.
"They can't afford to remain on strike anymore, they need to
work," Bueno said, saying the confederation would urge
protesters not to heed a call by some truckers to travel to
Brasilia to protest.
The main grains-exporting port of Santos has operated
normally for the past week, although protesters briefly moved
onto a major highway on Sunday in the state of Sao Paulo where
the port is located.
Protesters in Rio Grande do Sul torched a vehicle full of
tires over the weekend, police said, after protester Cléber
Adriano Machado Ouriques was killed by a truck that did not stop
at a blockade in the municipality of São Sepé.
