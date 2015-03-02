(Adds Rio Grande, Itajai ports, soy prices, export data)
By Caroline Stauffer and Marcelo Teixeira
SAO PAULO, March 2 Striking truck drivers
resumed some roadblocks in Brazil on Monday, disrupting grain
and meat shipments to southern ports even as the government
cracked down on protesters and promised to give new benefits to
the transport sector.
By mid-afternoon there were 23 road blockages in three
southern states, down from 99 points nationwide a week ago, the
federal highway police said.
Access to the country's main poultry exporting port of
Itajai in Santa Catarina has been blocked since Friday,
affecting meat packers BRF SA and JBS SA,
a port spokesman said.
A BRF spokeswoman said the company had reopened all the
plants it had to close as a result of the strike and animal feed
was being transported to farms.
The country's No. 3 soy exporting port of Rio Grande, in
Brazil's southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul, said 70
percent of its operations were affected.
The nearly two-week-old movement has slowed grain
deliveries, delayed soybean harvesting due to lack of diesel
fuel and forced meat-processing plants to close.
Government trade data on Monday showed monthly pork exports
were the lowest in nine years in February at 22,000 tonnes.
Brazil exported just 869,000 tonnes of soybeans last month, 69
percent less than in February 2014, the data showed.
A spokesman at the Port of Paranagua, the country's
second-largest soybean export point, said its stocks were
running low and could run out by Tuesday or Wednesday if more
trucks did not arrive.
Even so, March soybeans on the Chicago Board of Trade
fell 1.84 percent and traders said their concerns over the
strike had eased.
A spokesman for Rota do Oeste, which operates the BR-163
highway in top soy-growing state Mato Grosso, said there were
three protests on the route. The federal highway police did not
include any roadblocks in Mato Grosso in its latest report.
The federal government said President Dilma Rousseff would
sign into law on Monday a new truckers' bill to lower toll
costs, waive fines for overweight trucks charged in the last two
years and build more rest points on federal highways.
Though he said the law would do little to address
protesters' main concern over high diesel costs, Diumar Bueno,
the president of the National Confederation of Autonomous
Transporters, told members to stop the protests.
"They can't afford to remain on strike anymore, they need to
work," Bueno said, urging protesters not to heed a call by some
truckers to travel to Brasilia to protest.
