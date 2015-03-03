SAO PAULO, March 3 Some truck drivers in Brazil
continued blocking roads on Tuesday, slowing grains deliveries
to southern ports, even as adherence to the strike diminished
and a key highway in top soy state Mato Grosso opened.
Nationwide, there were 18 roadblocks over rising freight
costs by the end of the day on Monday, well below peaks of more
than 100 a week ago, federal highway police said.
With the two-week-old protests concentrated in the south,
however, the situation at No. 2 soy exporting port Paranagua
remained critical, a spokesman said.
On Monday just over 700 trucks arrived at the port, less
than half the normal amount for this time of the year. With
stocks running out, the port can only guarantee exports of
soybeans and soymeal through Wednesday, the spokesman said.
In the state of Rio Grande do Sul, where protests have
turned violent, police arrested 20 people on Monday and 11
roadblocks remained on Tuesday, local highway police said.
Seventy percent of operations at the Rio Grande port were
affected by the strike, a spokesman said. The port plans to
finish an analysis of grains stocks by Thursday and was not at
risk of running out before then, he added.
The BR-163 highway, a key soybean corridor in the
center-west state of Mato Grosso, was completely clear for the
first time since protests ignited on Feb. 17, highway operator
Rota do Oeste said on Tuesday.
Truckers in the state said protests had paused temporarily
for government negotiations.
"It's a truce due to the meeting this Tuesday in Brasilia,"
said trucker Junior Boscoli of Lucas do Rio Verde, Mato Grosso,
on the phone from Brazil's capital.
Besides slowing grain deliveries, the movement has blocked
meat exports and left some grocery stores with bare shelves.
BRF SA, the world's largest poultry exporter,
said on Monday it had reopened plants that were closed due to
the strike. Meat processor JBS SA obtained an
injunction guaranteeing security so its trucks could get access
to the Itajai port in Santa Catarina, a spokesman said.
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff on Monday signed into law
a new truckers' bill to lower toll costs, waive fines for
overweight trucks charged in the past two years and build more
rest stops on federal highways.
Some drivers said the bill did not address their main
demands to lower diesel fuel prices and raise their payments to
cover costs.
(Additional reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)