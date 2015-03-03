(Updates number of roadblocks, adds Itajai port, market
reaction)
By Caroline Stauffer and Gustavo Bonato
SAO PAULO, March 3 Only a handful of roads
remained blocked in Brazil on Tuesday as truck drivers focused
their grievances on Brasilia and a key highway in top soy state
Mato Grosso opened after two weeks of protests.
There were seven protests over rising freight costs
affecting federal highways, down from 18 on Monday and well
below peaks of more than 100 a week ago, police said. May
soybean future prices fell 0.76 percent as a result.
By mid-afternoon 500 trucks had arrive at Brazil's No. 2 soy
exporting port of Paranagua where recent roadblocks depleted soy
stocks. That was enough to guarantee exports at least through
Thursday rather than Wednesday, a spokesman said.
In addition to leaving supermarkets with empty shelves and
slowing soybean harvesting, the strike has cost Brazil's poultry
and pork industries $241 million, industry association ABPA
said. Some slaughter plants remained closed due to roadblocks,
it added.
Access to the country's main poultry exporting port of
Itajai in Santa Catarina state has also been blocked since
Friday, according to Fabio Rosa, a manager at a private
warehouse near the port.
Warehouses like his are full, holding some 300 refrigerated
containers, he said.
"We've never had this many containers. The big companies,
JBS, BRF are all waiting to access the port and load ships,"
Rosa said.
JBS SA said on Monday it had obtained a court
order to have police escort its trucks past protests, but Rosa
said that wasn't helping trucks access the port.
In the state of Rio Grande do Sul, where protests have
turned violent, police arrested 20 people on Monday and two
protests remained on Tuesday, police said.
Seventy percent of operations at the Rio Grande port were
affected by the strike, a spokesman said. The port will finish
an analysis of grains stocks by Thursday and is not at risk of
running out before then, he added.
The BR-163 highway, a key soybean corridor in Mato Grosso,
was completely clear for the first time since protests ignited
on Feb. 17, highway operator Rota do Oeste said on Tuesday.
Truckers in the center-west grain state said they had opened
roads temporarily as protests focus on the nation's capital amid
talks with the government.
"It's a truce due to the meeting this Tuesday in Brasilia,"
said Mato Grosso trucker Junior Boscoli on the phone from the
capital, where drivers around the country are gathering.
(Additional reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe and w Simon)