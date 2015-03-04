SAO PAULO, March 4 Protesters have agreed to
open access to Brazil's main poultry exporting port of Itajai in
Santa Catarina state, the port said on Wednesday, ending a
lingering flashpoint after a two-week truck drivers' protest.
A union of autonomous truck drivers agreed to the port's
proposal to raise payments for transporters inside the port's
grounds, the port said in a statement.
The protests demanding lower diesel fuel prices and higher
payments to cover freight costs were concentrated in southern
Brazil in its final days, blocking meat exports and leaving some
grocery stores with bare shelves.
Warehouses outside Itajai port were full of containers
carrying refrigerated meat for companies like BRF SA,
the world's largest poultry exporter, and beef processor JBS SA
, a private warehouse operator told Reuters on
Tuesday. Protesters had blocked access to the port since Friday.
Federal highway police said only four protests in the
southern state of Rio Grande do Sul were affecting federal
highways on Wednesday, down from peaks of 100 roadblocks
nationwide a week earlier.
May soybean futures dropped below $10 for the first
time since Feb. 23 on reports of improved movement from South
America, where the soy harvest is ongoing.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Caroline Stauffer; Editing
by Phil Berlowitz)