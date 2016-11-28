SAO PAULO Nov 28 Brazilian port workers are planning to start a 24-hour strike at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, shipping agents Williams Brazil said on Monday.

In an email, Williams said the union was calling for a national strike.

A union representative was not immediately available. It is unclear what the demands of the port workers are.

The flow of bulk commodities such as raw sugar and soybeans out of Brazil is rarely affected by port workers' or stevedores' strikes, but the movement of containerized goods such as coffee or poultry is more easily interrupted.

