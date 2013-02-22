SANTOS Feb 22 Loading of sugar at Brazil's Copersucar terminal at the port of Santos was stopped on Friday due to a six-hour strike by port workers, according to a Reuters reporter in Santos.

Workers are protesting the government's plan to change regulations and open more terminals to private-sector investors. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato and Paulo Whitaker; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)