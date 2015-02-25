BRASILIA Feb 25 Brazil Agriculture Minister Katia Abreu said on Wednesday she was confident a solution to a truckers strike would be reached after talks with leaders of the protests.

Abreu added, however, that the government was not prepared to budge on the truckers main two demands on the price of diesel or on the setting of freight rates.

The strike by truckers, which has gripped 10 states and disrupted the delivery of fuel and other basic supplies, is in its eighth day.

(Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Bernard Orr)