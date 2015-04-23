(Adds three more road blocks, total now at 17)
By Gustavo Bonato
SAO PAULO, April 23 Truckers in Brazil resumed
roadblocks across the country's main farm belt early on
Thursday, after failing to reach common ground in talks with the
government and freight companies in recent weeks regarding pay
and fuel prices.
Highway police on Thursday evening estimated that protesters
had blocked roads at 17 points across the region, mainly
affecting the movement of soybeans and corn. Those crops are in
the final weeks of the main summer harvest.
In early March, truckers had agreed to end a strike that
choked off deliveries of food, fuel, exports and industry
supplies for more than two weeks. At that time, the number of
blockages reached more than 100 points along highways.
Truckers entered talks soon after to try to secure a
national scale for freight rates and lower diesel prices. But
transport and logistics companies have resisted accepting set
rates for freight in negotiations with truckers. The government
said it would not lower diesel prices.
Highway operator Rota do Oeste said striking truckers had
blocked the movement of cargo on three roads in the main grain
state of Mato Grosso, where the company is based, causing
mile-long lines of trucks on the sides of roads.
Passenger cars and critical services such as police, fire
and ambulances are moving normally through the blockades, with
striking truckers typically parked along the shoulder of roads
near towns, Rota do Oeste said.
Trucks carrying dry bulk such as soybeans, corn, fertilizer
and other non-perishables risk vandalism to their vehicles if
they attempt to drive past protest lines.
Across Brazil's center-south agricultural region, roads in
other farm states including Parana and Rio Grande do Sul were
also being blocked by protesting truckers.
Representatives from Brazil's main southern ports said the
delivery and loading of grains and dry bulk commodities were not
yet affected by the strike and they did not expect an impact
unless the strike carried on for several days.
Traders and futures markets have kept cautious watch on
negotiations with the truckers, assessing the risk of new
disruptions to supplies of sugar, coffee, soybeans, beef and
orange juice. Brazil is one of the world's largest exporters of
agricultural commodities.
(Writing and additional reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by
Richard Chang and Gunna Dickson)