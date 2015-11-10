SAO PAULO Nov 10 Independent truckers in Brazil protesting against the federal government entered the second day of their strike on Tuesday, but roadblocks have eased and are mostly concentrated in the south.

There were protests in seven states, federal highway police said in a bulletin, down from 11 on Monday. Truckers were blocking passage of other trucks but allowing cars and ambulances to pass in around 20 places, mostly in Parana and Minas Gerais states. No roads were totally blocked.

Brazil's pork and poultry association warned roadblocks in the south could impact exports at a critical time, but the protests have not reached top grain producing state Mato Grosso and are unlikely to have an impact on soybean planting.

Brazil's main trucking unions are not participating. An informal group called the National Transport Command, which has been organizing the strike online, has more than 44,000 Facebook followers.

Representatives for President Dilma Rousseff said that without concrete complaints, it is impossible to negotiate with the truckers. Their banners have called for the impeachment of Rousseff and an end to corruption.

The same truckers slowed deliveries to ports for two weeks in February, protesting then over high diesel costs and low payments for drivers. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer Editing by W Simon)